Poisonous bite leads German police to farm with 110 snakes

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 27-06-2022 01:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 01:55 IST
Poisonous bite leads German police to farm with 110 snakes

Police in Germany said Sunday they discovered more than 110 dangerous snakes on a farm after a woman who lived there sought medical treatment for a poisonous bite.

The 35-year-old woman drove to a hospital in Salzgitter, near Hannover, early Sunday and told doctors there that one of her rattlesnakes bit her finger.

While the woman's condition deteriorated and authorities hastily ordered an antidote from a specialist institute in Hamburg, police visited the farm in central Germany and found dozens of snakes.

In a statement, police said specialists determined the snake collection included both constrictors and poisonous varieties, which weren't housed in appropriate terrariums.

The reptiles were all impounded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

