DBT studying long-term memory of COVID-19 vaccines

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is studying the long-term memory of COVID-19 vaccines, a senior official said on Monday.

The study is aimed at ascertaining the long-term impact of the vaccines and will help modulate the schedule of doses, the official said.

''Earlier, the vaccines which were used were tried and studied for a longer period of time,'' the official said.

A senior scientist said Covid vaccine data is being collected from several laboratories and studied by the DBT.

A total of 197 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

