DBT studying long-term memory of COVID-19 vaccines
- Country:
- India
The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is studying the long-term memory of COVID-19 vaccines, a senior official said on Monday.
The study is aimed at ascertaining the long-term impact of the vaccines and will help modulate the schedule of doses, the official said.
''Earlier, the vaccines which were used were tried and studied for a longer period of time,'' the official said.
A senior scientist said Covid vaccine data is being collected from several laboratories and studied by the DBT.
A total of 197 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Department of Biotechnology (DBT
- Covid