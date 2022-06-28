COVID-19 cases on rise in Ladakh

Ladakh continued to record an upward trend in new COVID-19 cases with 14 fresh infections pushing the number of active cases in the Union Territory to 59, officials said on Tuesday.

This was the highest single-day rise in the past over a month that took the overall infection tally in the region to 28,376, they said.

According to officials, Ladakh has recorded 228 fatalities linked to the pandemic since its outbreak.

Of the total fatalities, Leh accounts for the highest 168 deaths followed by 60 in Kargil, they said.

The officials said all the 14 fresh cases were reported from Leh and with this, the total number of active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 59 -- 58 in Leh district and one in Kargil district -- against a total of four cases a month ago.

Four patients were discharged after undergoing successful treatment for the infection in Leh, taking the overall recoveries to 28,089, they said.

