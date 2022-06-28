Left Menu

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chairs meeting for planning 12th India Chem-2022

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister noted, "The event will showcase tremendous potential & supportive Government policy for sustainable growth in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 15:50 IST
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chairs meeting for planning 12th India Chem-2022
Dr. Mandaviya also launched the brochure for the 12th edition of India Chem-2022 with the theme of 'Vision 2030 – Chemicals & Petrochemicals Build India. Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Chemical & Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chaired the meeting for planning upcoming 12th Edition of India Chem-2022. Theme of this year's edition is "Vision 2030-Chem and Petrochemicals Build India." Shri Bhagwant Khuba, Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers, and Ms. Arti Ahuja, Secretary, Chemicals, and Petrochemicals were also present in the meeting along with members from FICCI and Senior officials of the Ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister noted, "The event will showcase tremendous potential & supportive Government policy for sustainable growth in the sector. It will also provide a platform for domestic & international investors and other stakeholders to interact and forge alliances to further strengthen Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's 'Make in India, make for the World' mission". Dr. Mandaviya also launched the brochure for the 12th edition of India Chem-2022 with the theme of 'Vision 2030 – Chemicals & Petrochemicals Build India.

The event will provide an opportunity to identify investors and opportunities. While the Government of India has been providing a favorable ecosystem for global investors with its "Ease of Business" policies and incentives, the upcoming global event will showcase India as a favorable destination for investors and stakeholders in the chemicals sector.

Being one of the largest composite events of the chemical and petrochemical sector in the Asia-Pacific Region, the flagship event of 12th edition of India Chem-2022 will be organized by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, in association with FICCI from October 6-8, 2022.

The India Chem exhibition aims to showcase the huge potential of the Indian Chemical industry and different industry segments (e.g. Chemicals, Petrochemical, Agrochemical Industry, Process and machinery) has in terms of a favorable ecosystem provided through supportive government policy, major investment opportunities for investors. Market Size of the Indian Chemicals and Petrochemicals sector is currently USD 178 Billion. This sector supports the PM's initiative of Make in India and Make for the World. Chemicals and Petrochemicals sector can transform India into a global manufacturing hub. India is not only the 6th largest chemicals producer in the World but also exports Chemicals to more than 175 countries. It accounts for 13% of India's total exports.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022