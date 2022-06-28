Left Menu

EU begins review of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox

The European Union's drug regulator said on Tuesday it has started a review to extend the use of Bavarian Nordic's smallpox vaccine to prevent monkeypox disease as well.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 16:53 IST
EU begins review of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The European Union's drug regulator said on Tuesday it has started a review to extend the use of Bavarian Nordic's smallpox vaccine to prevent monkeypox disease as well. The Danish biotech's Imvanex vaccine is approved for smallpox in Europe, but has been provided for off-label use to treat monkeypox cases.

More than 3,400 confirmed monkeypox cases and one death were reported to the World Health Organization till last week, with a majority of them from Europe. Bavarian Nordic's shot has already been cleared for both smallpox and monkeypox in the United States, where it is called Jynneos.

The decision to start the EU review is based on results from laboratory studies suggesting that the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies that target the monkeypox virus, the European Medicines Agency said. The regulator also advised importing the vaccine from the United States to supplement tight supply in Europe as infection rates rise across the bloc.

Earlier in June, the European Union signed an agreement with Bavarian Nordic for the supply of about 110,000 doses of its vaccines against monkeypox.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022