West Delhi district administers highest number of Covid precaution doses

With over 2 lakh doses, West Delhi district has administered the highest number of precaution doses against COVID-19 till Tuesday, official data showed. Meanwhile, north district with 70,263 jabs has administered least number of the third shot.

According to the data available on CoWIN i.e. Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network portal, a total of 15,89,518 precaution doses have been administered in the national capital till Tuesday afternoon. District-wise, total 2,13,345 precaution doses have been administered in the west, followed by 2,03,980 doses in New Delhi and 1,70,614 in the north-west Delhi, the data showed. Kriti Garg, district magistrate, West district said, ''Earlier, our main thrust on vaccination was through government facilities that led to the administration of over 1.4 lakh precaution doses. But of late we have focussed more on door to door campaigns, market associations and weekly markets that resulted in the administration of around 12,000 doses.'' ''Under the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, our daily average dose in the past week has been that of about 2,200 doses, of which about 75 per cent i.e. around 1,600 are precaution doses,'' she added. The second round of the Central government's two month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak campaign 2.0' was kicked off on June 1 to accelerate the pace and coverage of COVID-19 vaccination across the country.

India began administering precaution doses to the healthcare and frontline workers along with those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10. Subsequently, on April 10, the country rolled out precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines for all people aged above 18 years at private centres. In order to make precaution doses more accessible in Delhi, the state government on Monday announced to double up its mohalla clinics as vaccination centres. ''The state has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to achieve optimal coverage of vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries. Currently, vaccination is being provided in a mission mode, but still a cohort of population is due for the second dose and significantly, a higher cohort is due for the newly added precaution dose. Addition of vaccination centres at Mohalla clinics will help us achieve the higher vaccination target soon,'' Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

There are total 874 vaccination sites in the national capital, including 78 private facilities.

