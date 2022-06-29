UP: 15-year-old fully vaccinated boy dies of Covid in Meerut
- Country:
- India
A 15-year-old boy, who was fully vaccinated against Covid, died of the viral infection during treatment at a medical college in Meerut where he was referred to by a Ghaziabad nursing home five days ago, health officials said on Wednesday.
Shubham, who tested positive last week, had taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the officials said, adding the deceased was a native of Modi Nagar in Ghaziabad. The boy was suffering from fever and breathing issues, Ghaziabad Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr R K Gupta said, adding that his oxygen level decreased that resulted in his death on Tuesday night.
The health department is conducting a check-up for Covid-19 of all the members of the family and persons who came in contact with the deceased, Dr Gupta added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covid
- Modi Nagar
- Gupta
- Meerut
- Ghaziabad
ALSO READ
HHS secretary Becerra tests positive for COVID-19 again
China's COVID-19 lockdown, rate cuts driving down yuan
China reports 230 new COVID cases for June 13 vs 220 day earlier
Canada to end COVID vaccine mandate for domestic travel -CBC News
China reports 60 new local COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours