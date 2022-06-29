Left Menu

UP: 15-year-old fully vaccinated boy dies of Covid in Meerut

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 29-06-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 21:46 IST
UP: 15-year-old fully vaccinated boy dies of Covid in Meerut
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old boy, who was fully vaccinated against Covid, died of the viral infection during treatment at a medical college in Meerut where he was referred to by a Ghaziabad nursing home five days ago, health officials said on Wednesday.

Shubham, who tested positive last week, had taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the officials said, adding the deceased was a native of Modi Nagar in Ghaziabad. The boy was suffering from fever and breathing issues, Ghaziabad Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr R K Gupta said, adding that his oxygen level decreased that resulted in his death on Tuesday night.

The health department is conducting a check-up for Covid-19 of all the members of the family and persons who came in contact with the deceased, Dr Gupta added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022