Japan's capital to raise coronavirus infections alert level to 2nd-highest -FNN

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-06-2022 08:06 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 08:06 IST
The Tokyo metropolitan government will on Thursday raise its alert level for new coronavirus infections to the second-highest of four levels due to a sharp rise in cases, Fuji News Network reported.

The Japanese capital recorded 3,803 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up 63% from the previous week.

