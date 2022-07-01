Left Menu

Assam reports 60 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 7,24,848

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-07-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 18:42 IST
Assam reports 60 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 7,24,848
  • Country:
  • India

Assam reported 60 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 7,24,848, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulleting said on Friday.

The positivity rate, however, increased from 7.65 per cent to 7.79 per cent, it said.

Kamrup Metropolitan, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported the highest number of new cases at 37.

The state now has 425 active cases, while 7,16,435 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

After a lull of more than three months, there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in Assam, with 509 new cases reported since June 19.

The bulletin also said 4,66,23,177 doses of Covid vaccines have been administered thus far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022