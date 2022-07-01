Left Menu

MP logs 127 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 592

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-07-2022 22:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,44,496 on Friday after the detection of 127 new cases, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,742.

The positivity rate, of cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 1.6 per cent, he added.

The recovery count increased by 85 to touch 10,33,162, leaving the state with 592 active cases, the official informed.

With swab 7,518 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,95,10,710, he said.

A government release said 12,04,80,452 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 31,575 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,44,496, new cases 127, death toll 10,742, recoveries 10,33,162, active cases 592, total tests 2,95,10,710.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

