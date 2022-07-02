Left Menu

15 kg tumour removed from woman's abdomen at Patna hospital

PTI | Patna | Updated: 02-07-2022 09:09 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 09:09 IST
A massive ovarian tumour, weighing about 15 kg, was surgically removed from the abdomen of a woman at a government hospital in Patna, doctors operating upon her said on Saturday.

According to Dr Usha Kumari, a professor of gynaecology and obstetrics at the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, the patient, aged 40, was admitted earlier this week with complaints of abdominal pain and swelling.

''We were shocked to see reports of the tests Rupa Devi, a resident of Alamganj locality in the city, was made to undergo after she came here on Tuesday with the symptoms she was experiencing for a few months,'' said the doctor who headed the team which performed the operation.

She said the patient was out of danger after the surgery on Friday.

''To the best of my knowledge, the tumour was the largest ever to have been surgically extracted in our department at NMCH,'' she added.

