Left Menu

Assam reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, highest in last 3 months

Assam has reported 78 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the last three months, taking the total cases to 7,24,926, according to the National Health Mission NHM bulletin.The positivity rate has increased to 7.84 per cent on Friday as against the previous days 7.54 per cent, it said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-07-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 10:38 IST
Assam reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, highest in last 3 months
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam has reported 78 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the last three months, taking the total cases to 7,24,926, according to the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

The positivity rate has increased to 7.84 per cent on Friday as against the previous day's 7.54 per cent, it said. The number of active COVID-19 cases has increased to 468 as against the previous day's 425, the bulletin said on Friday.

Kamrup (Metro) district reported the highest of 64 cases followed by 12 in Kamrup (Rural) district and one each in Biswanath and Goalpara.

After a lull of more than three months, there has been a surge in the number COVID cases with 587 new cases reported since June 19.

Kamrup Metro, comprising primarily of Guwahati city, reported 444 cases alone. A total of 7,16,470 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while the recovery rate is 98.83 per cent.

In Assam, 6,639 COVID deaths have been reported while 1,347 COVID-19 patients have died due to other reasons since 2020 A total of 2,83,92,854 samples have so far been tested in the state, according to the bulletin.

Altogether 4,66,43 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 2,45,67,497 first doses, 2,13,83,967 second doses and 6,92,197 precaution doses have been administered so far, according to the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland
3
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022