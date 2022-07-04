Left Menu

Five new COVID-19 cases in Andamans

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 04-07-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 15:05 IST
Five new COVID-19 cases in Andamans
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,183 on Monday as five more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

All the fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 40 active cases, while 10,014 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including six in the last 24 hours.

A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has so far tested over 7.55 lakh samples for COVID-19 and fully vaccinated 3.41 lakh people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
Study: Higher protein consumption while dieting results in healthier eating

Study: Higher protein consumption while dieting results in healthier eating

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022