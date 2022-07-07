Left Menu

China reports 409 new COVID cases for July 6 vs 427 day earlier

As of Wednesday, mainland China had confirmed 226,300 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported four new local symptomatic cases, compared with five a day earlier, and zero local asymptomatic cases versus one the previous day, the local government said. Shanghai reported 32 new local symptomatic cases, compared with nine a day earlier, and 22 local asymptomatic cases versus 15 the previous day, local government data showed.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 07-07-2022 06:53 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 06:53 IST
China reports 409 new COVID cases for July 6 vs 427 day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 409 new coronavirus cases for July 6, of which 124 were symptomatic and 285 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compared with 427 new cases a day earlier - 141 symptomatic and 286 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were zero new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Wednesday, mainland China had confirmed 226,300 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported four new local symptomatic cases, compared with five a day earlier, and zero local asymptomatic cases versus one the previous day, the local government said. Shanghai reported 32 new local symptomatic cases, compared with nine a day earlier, and 22 local asymptomatic cases versus 15 the previous day, local government data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India
4
SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weather radar

SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weat...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022