Canon CNA announces new appointments in B2B And B2B Business Units

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com), a global leader in imaging solutions, is pleased to announce two strategic leadership appointments in its Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) business units, respectively.

Effective 1 April 2024, Amine Djouahra has been appointed as B2B Business Unit Director, with Rashad Ghani stepping up into the role of B2C Business Unit Director. Both Amine and Rashad bring a wealth of experience and an in-depth understanding of both Canon’s business and the region to their roles, with a demonstrated commitment to growing Canon’s Consumer and Business brands.

Amine Djouahra brings forth an admirable background of 19 years of multinational experience in diverse cultural settings, with over a decade dedicated to Canon in various leadership roles. His expertise lies in market penetration, expansion strategies, and maintaining a customer-centric approach. Amine's profound understanding of the Middle East, Central, and North African markets uniquely position him to spearhead Canon's B2B strategy. Before joining Canon in 2013, he gained substantial expertise working with prominent consumer electronics, digital imaging, and IT solutions brands. Preceding his current role, Amine served as the B2C Business Unit Director for the region.

With a wealth of 23 years' experience in business development and sales, Rashad Ghani steps into the Canon B2C leadership role with a profound expertise honed over the years. Formerly the senior marketing manager for the region, Rashad has meticulously cultivated a comprehensive understanding of business development, product management, and event merchandising. Throughout his 12-year journey with Canon, Rashad's innovative and collaborative approach has not only distinguished him as a trusted leader but also fostered inclusivity, thus positioning him exceptionally well to undertake the B2C portfolio leadership with confidence and capability.

“With Amine and Rashad at the helm of our B2B and B2C Business units, respectively, we are confident in their abilities to propel our brand to new heights, innovating in ways that meet our customers' evolving needs,” said Somesh Adukia, Managing Director, Canon Central and North Africa. “We wish both of them well as they take on these strategic roles within the CCNA business, playing a key role in continuing to position Canon as the leading imaging brand across Africa.”

Both Rashad and Amine are based at Canon’s headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

(With Inputs from APO)