Left Menu

Sweden sees increase in COVID-19 cases, more expected over summer

We also see a small increase in the number of COVID-19 patients who need hospital care and intensive care," Minister of Health Lena Hallengren told a news conference. "However, we don't see the type of impact we saw earlier in the pandemic, I want to stress that," she said.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 07-07-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 19:10 IST
Sweden sees increase in COVID-19 cases, more expected over summer
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and healthcare can expect an increase in pressure over the summer, the health minister said on Thursday. "Quite a few are ill even though we are in the middle of the summer. We also see a small increase in the number of COVID-19 patients who need hospital care and intensive care," Minister of Health Lena Hallengren told a news conference.

"However, we don't see the type of impact we saw earlier in the pandemic, I want to stress that," she said. Cases in Sweden are hard to track as testing is limited to people receiving healthcare but the Health Agency said it estimated infections were increasing by 30-40% for each of the last few weeks, but from low levels.

Hallengren did not present any restrictions but urged people to stay at home if sick. On Thursday, 11 people with COVID-19 were treated at intensive care units, far from the over 500 patients at the peak of the first wave in 2020 but somewhat more than during past weeks.

A high level of vaccination and the spread of the milder omicron variant meant Sweden abolished all restrictions in spring. The country stood out early in the pandemic by opting for voluntary measures instead of lockdowns.

Also Read: WU23 3-Nations Tournament: Injury-time goal hands India defeat against Sweden

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022