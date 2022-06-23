WU23 3-Nations Tournament: Injury-time goal hands India defeat against Sweden

The Indian women's team conceded an injury-time goal against Sweden as they lost their match 0-1 at the Angelholms IP, in Sweden on Wednesday in their first encounter in the WU23 3-Nations tournament. Linn Vickius scored the only goal of the game to hand the win to the hosts.

The Swedish women had the better of exchanges during the initial stages and even hit the Indian crossbar, but the Blue Tigresses managed to soak in the pressure and went into the attack with intent. The first chance for India came in the 12th minute when Manisha Kalyan got the ball from Martina Thokchom on the left flank. The former tried to place it into the goal, but the ball went straight into the keeper's hands.

In the 35th minute, Manisha again went in for an attempt but it was cleared by the Swedish defenders. A long ball was played from Anju Tamang in the 40th minute but Sweden goalkeeper Emma Holmgren collected it with ease. There were plenty of chances from the opponents, but Indian custodian Aditi Chauhan stood firm and had to be alert on several occasions.

The first half turned out to be a tactical fight as neither team was able to find the back of the net. Changing over, Sweden mounted several attacks, keeping long bouts of possession in the Indian half, but the Blue Tigresses' defence maintained parity.

Head Coach Suren Chettri made a couple of changes bringing on Ratanbala Devi and Pyari Xaxa, in place of Priyangka Devi and Renu Rani, respectively. The Blue Tigresses defended deep and played in the middle as the best chance for India came in the 73rd minute. Pyari came close to scoring as she got the better of her marker off Manisha's pass from the left flank but missed the target by a whisker. Soon after, Soumya Guguloth came on for Dangmei Grace.

Martina had the final effort for India in the dying minutes of the game but it landed safely into Emma's gloves. The last change was made by coach Chettri as Apurna Narzary came on in place of Manisha Kalyan. In added time, Ebba Hed struck a corner kick from the right and amidst a melee of bodies, it fell to Linn Vickius' feet as the latter slotted it home to hand Sweden a last-minute lead, and the victory.

India will take on the USA in their next encounter on June 25. (ANI)

