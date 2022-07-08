Aurangabad reports 69 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 359

Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Friday reported 69 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 1,70,508, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,736, a health official said.

Of the new cases, 40 are from the city and 29 are from rural areas of the district, he added.

The active caseload of the district is 359, of which 333 are in home isolation, the official informed.

The recovery count increased by 19 during the day to touch 1,66,413, he said.

