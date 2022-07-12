2 more Japanese encephalitis deaths in Assam

Two more persons have died of Japanese encephalitis in Assam, taking the toll to 10 this month, officials said on Tuesday.

The state reported 12 more cases in the past 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 90 this month.

The two deaths due to JE were reported from Barpeta and Jorhat.

Three new cases were from Morigaon, two each from Nagaon, Karimganj and Sonitpur, along with one each from Chirang, Darrang and Tinsukia, officials said.

There were four new JE cases and no deaths on Sunday.

Principal Secretary (Health) Avinash Joshi has directed all the districts to form a district rapid response team on the acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) and JE by Saturday under the guidance of their respective deputy commissioners.

The standard operating procedures and guidelines communicated by the National Health Mission are to be followed by all the districts for AES/JE case detection, management and referral, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)