Odisha reports 743 new COVID-19 cases

Odisha recorded 743 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest in nearly five months, pushing the tally to 12,95,328, the health department said. The test positivity rate jumped to 4.03 percent from 3.48 per cent as the cases were detected out of 18,442 samples.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-07-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 15:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The test positivity rate jumped to 4.03 percent from 3.48 percent as the cases were detected out of 18,442 samples. Eighty-seven children were among those afflicted with the disease, according to a bulletin.

The test positivity rate jumped to 4.03 percent from 3.48 percent as the cases were detected out of 18,442 samples. Eighty-seven children were among those afflicted with the disease, according to a bulletin.

Khurda district of which the capital Bhubaneswar is a part reported the highest number of 303 infections, followed by 115 in Cuttack.

On Tuesday, the state logged 509 cases. On February 17, there were 886 infections.

The COVID-19 toll remained at 9,127 as there were no more deaths. Fifty-three more Covid patients had died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

The active COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,878, of which 1,566 are in the Khurda district.

As many as 404 more people recuperated from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,82,270, it added.

''The government is keeping a close watch on the positivity rate and the fatalities,'' Health Services Director Bijay Mohapatra told reporters.

The official underlined that the cases were rising slowly, but not sharply like the previous waves.

People from across the state and outside who had come to Puri for the Ratha Jatra went back home after the festivity, but cases in many districts did not surge, he added.

