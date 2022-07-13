Left Menu

Maha: 7-year-old girl found infected with Zika virus in Palghar district

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 19:01 IST
A seven-year-old girl has been found infected with Zika virus in Palghar district of Maharashtra, the state health department said on Wednesday.

The girl is a resident of an ashram shala (residential schools for tribal children) in Talasari taluka of Palghar district located adjoining Mumbai.

Prior to this, the first-ever Zika virus case in the state was reported in Pune in July 2021.

The Zika virus spreads through the bite of the aedes aegypti mosquito and typical symptoms of the resultant disease include fever, body ache and conjunctivitis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

