Bosnia reports first case of monkeypox infection –media

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 14-07-2022 00:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 00:35 IST
Bosnia reports first case of monkeypox infection –media
Bosnia on Wednesday reported its first case of monkeypox in a patient who requested help from the Sarajevo Clinical Centre the previous day, web portal FAKTOR reported.

FAKTOR cited the clinic's general manager as confirming the suspected infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

