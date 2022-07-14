Bosnia reports first case of monkeypox infection –media
Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 14-07-2022
Country:
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia on Wednesday reported its first case of monkeypox in a patient who requested help from the Sarajevo Clinical Centre the previous day, web portal FAKTOR reported.
FAKTOR cited the clinic's general manager as confirming the suspected infection.
