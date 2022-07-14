Over 19,000 lodged in Delhi prisons, only 603 took Covid precaution doses: Data

The third dose of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to just about 600 out of over 19,000 inmates lodged in Delhi prisons, the authorities said on Thursday, attributing ''unwillingness'' and ''non-eligibility'' for the low coverage.

According to data accessed by PTI, 28,902 Covid vaccine doses have been administered to inmates of all 16 central jails housed in Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini complexes of the Delhi Prisons department.

The data showed that 19,120 first doses of Covid vaccines, 9,179 second doses and 603 precautionary doses have been administered to inmates till July 1.

The session for the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccines for inmates started on February 1, and as on July 1, just 603 doses have been administered.

The exact number of inmates eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine precautionary dose is not available as many of them keep moving in and out of prisons on bail, parole or on culmination of their sentences, said a senior jail official.

The jail authorities said although the total official capacity of Delhi Prisons was 10,026 inmates, 19,504 are currently lodged at the central jails under it.

Sandeep Goel, Director General of Delhi Prisons, said the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines were readily available at all the central jails but just 603 inmates have opted for it.

On the low coverage, he said that initially, the third dose was meant only for those aged 60 and above.

''We had low number of inmates who belonged to the 60 and above age group. Another reason being that some of these eligible inmates were also not willing to take the precautionary dose. ''Most importantly, most of the inmates were not eligible for the third dose due to the nine months' mandatory gap as per the previous government guidelines. Now that it has been reduced to six months, eligible inmates will be vaccinated,'' Goel said.

The senior jail official said those reluctant to take the third dose were being encouraged and made aware about its benefits.

''Our jail superintendents, senior medical officers, medical staff and jail staff are creating awareness among the inmates to take precautionary doses by explaining to them about its benefit in fighting the virus,'' he said.

In the last four months, 20 inmates and seven staff members were affected by Covid.

