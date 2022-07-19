Left Menu

New mental health and disability facility opened in Porirua

Manawai, the National Individualised Service Unit (ISU), was built to support a small number of people with an intellectual disability and who generally also have a significant mental health condition.

Updated: 19-07-2022 10:07 IST
“This six-unit facility will provide a better quality of life for those receiving care through more individual therapeutic programmes in a more private, home-like environment,” Andrew Little said. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Health Minister Andrew Little has opened a new purpose-built mental health and intellectual disability facility in Porirua today, marking another milestone in the Government's billion dollar investment in mental health services and facilities.

"This six-unit facility will provide a better quality of life for those receiving care through more individual therapeutic programmes in a more private, home-like environment," Andrew Little said.

"These are people who have been engaging in behaviour that can be of high risk to themselves and others, they therefore require long-term care and rehabilitation in a secure setting and these units will go a long way to better support their rehabilitative gains.

"Building reliable services takes time, but the completion of this project shows this is a government that takes mental health seriously and we are working hard to turn things around.

"The opening of this unit is an important step in investing in the future of mental health and intellectual disability services in Aotearoa," Andrew Little said.

Four people have been approved for admission into Manawai and approvals for the remaining units are underway.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

