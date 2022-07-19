Left Menu

Act now in Europe, or risk stricter COVID measures later - WHO official

With an Omicron offshoot spearheading a burgeoning COVID-19 wave in Europe, countries need to accelerate vaccine uptake and bring back measures such as mask-wearing to avoid stricter measures as autumn and winter approach, a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official warned on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-07-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 15:38 IST
Act now in Europe, or risk stricter COVID measures later - WHO official
Hans Kluge Image Credit: Twitter(@hans_kluge)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

With an Omicron offshoot spearheading a burgeoning COVID-19 wave in Europe, countries need to accelerate vaccine uptake and bring back measures such as mask-wearing to avoid stricter measures as autumn and winter approach, a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official warned on Tuesday. In an interview with Reuters, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge urged countries to take action now to avoid overwhelming health systems as the spread of the Omicron subvariant, BA.5, gathers steam.

Close to three million new COVID-19 cases were reported in the European region last week, which accounted for nearly half of all new cases globally. Hospitalization rates have doubled over the same period, and close to 3,000 people die of the disease every week, Kluge said in an accompanying statement. "There is a rise in cases ... amidst a society which is functioning almost as before," he said, underscoring the need for so-called pandemic stabilizers such as a second booster dose ahead of the expected variant-specific vaccines in the autumn, as well as the promotion of mask-wearing and ventilation.

These stabilizers must be implemented to avoid much stricter measures, he cautioned. "I don't think society is ready for ordered lockdowns."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022