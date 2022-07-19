Left Menu

Arunachal reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 64,980

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 19-07-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:21 IST
Arunachal reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 64,980
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported 56 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike of this month so far, pushing the total caseload to 64,980, a senior health official said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 296, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said. The state had logged 14 new infections on Monday.

Arunachal Pradesh, which remained virus-free for the last couple of months, had witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases since July 1, he said.

Of the new cases, the Capital Complex Region reported 16, followed by nine in the Namsai district.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 248 active cases, while 64,436 people have recovered from the disease thus far, Jampa said.

The state has tested 12,78,754 samples for COVID-19 to date.

It has inoculated 17.72 lakh people with coronavirus vaccines, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022