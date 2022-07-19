Arunachal reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 64,980
Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported 56 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike of this month so far, pushing the total caseload to 64,980, a senior health official said.
The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 296, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said. The state had logged 14 new infections on Monday.
Arunachal Pradesh, which remained virus-free for the last couple of months, had witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases since July 1, he said.
Of the new cases, the Capital Complex Region reported 16, followed by nine in the Namsai district.
Arunachal Pradesh now has 248 active cases, while 64,436 people have recovered from the disease thus far, Jampa said.
The state has tested 12,78,754 samples for COVID-19 to date.
It has inoculated 17.72 lakh people with coronavirus vaccines, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said.
