Mask mandate reimposed in 3 J&K districts following spike in Covid cases
Amid a spike in Covid cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has made face masks mandatory in three districts of the Union Territory, officials said on Tuesday.The number for active Covid cases, which had dropped to just below 50 towards the end of May, rose to nearly 1,200 on Monday.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 18:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Amid a spike in Covid cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has made face masks mandatory in three districts of the Union Territory, officials said on Tuesday.
The number for active Covid cases, which had dropped to just below 50 towards the end of May, rose to nearly 1,200 on Monday. While Srinagar has 390 active cases, Jammu has 519. According to officials, wearing of face masks has been made compulsory in Srinagar, Ganderbal and Bandipora districts in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kashmir growers fear for their fruit in pilgrimage traffic jams
Judicial probe into "BJP links" with Udaipur killer, Kashmir terrorist needed: TMC
Kashmir Pandit employees protest demanding their relocation
Nadda pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on birth anniversary, recalls struggle for Article 370-free Kashmir
J-K: Kashmir-based artisan makes first carpet with national flag design in valley