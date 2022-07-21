Left Menu

China reports 943 new COVID cases for July 20 vs 1,012 day earlier

Shanghai reported three new local symptomatic cases, compared with five a day earlier, and 14 local asymptomatic case versus 10 the previous day, local government data showed. Four cases in Shanghai were found outside of quarantined areas, compared with none a day before.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-07-2022 06:48 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 06:48 IST
Mainland China reported 943 new coronavirus cases for July 20, of which 200 were symptomatic and 743 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compared with 1,012 new cases a day earlier - 150 symptomatic and 862 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of July 20, mainland China had confirmed 228,180 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported no new local symptomatic cases versus one the previous day, and also no asymptomatic cases, the same as a day earlier, the local government said. Shanghai reported three new local symptomatic cases, compared with five a day earlier, and 14 local asymptomatic case versus 10 the previous day, local government data showed.

Four cases in Shanghai were found outside of quarantined areas, compared with none a day before.

