Centre asks all depts to organize free Covid vaccination camps at workplaces

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 11:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Centre has asked all its departments to organize Covid vaccination camps at the workplaces for providing free precaution doses of the vaccine to the eligible employees and their family members.

In order, the Personnel Ministry asked all the departments to enumerate the number of eligible employees and their family members to be vaccinated by precaution dose, separately for both types of vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- to ensure optimum utilization of resources.

As part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government of India has recently launched a new initiative 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' to provide free precaution doses to all adult eligible populations who have completed six months (or 26 weeks) from the date of administration of the second dose, it said.

The initiative would be implemented at government COVID-19 vaccination centers for 75 days from July 15 to September 30, 2022, said the order issued to all central government ministries/departments.

As advised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it has been decided that Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav Camps at the workplaces are to be organized immediately, it said.

"All the ministries/departments are advised to organize 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav Camps' at the workplaces for providing free Covid precaution doses to the eligible employees and their family members," said the order dated July 20.

They are further advised to direct attached, subordinate offices and organizations under their control, including public sector undertakings to organize vaccination camps as well, it added.

