Arunachal reports 63 new Covid cases

Arunachal Pradesh on Friday reported 63 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike so far this month, pushing the tally to 65,151, a senior health department official said.

The northeastern state had recorded 56 cases on July 19.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh, which remained Covid-free for the last couple of months, has witnessed a surge in cases since July 1, the SSO said.

The state now has 286 active cases, while 64,569 people have recovered from the disease thus far.

A total of 12,79,738 samples have been tested for COVID-19, Jampa added.

Over 17.76 lakh people have been inoculated till date, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said.

