10-20% Covid affected people experience long-term effects after recovery: MoS Health

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:06 IST
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar Image Credit: ANI
Current global evidence suggests approximately 10 to 20 percent of people who develop COVID-19 experience a variety of mid- and long-term effects after they recover from their initial illness, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

The Union health ministry had on October 21, 2021, issued National Comprehensive Guidelines for Management of Post-Covid Sequelae, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

''According to the World Health Organisation, most people who develop coronavirus fully recover, but current global evidence suggests that approximately 10 per cent-20 percent of people experience a variety of mid- and long-term effects after they recover from their initial illness,'' Pawar said in her reply.

The symptoms of long Covid may include fatigue, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, memory, concentration or sleep problems, persistent cough, chest pain, difficulty in speaking, muscle aches, loss of smell or taste, depression or anxiety, and fever. The National Comprehensive Guidelines for Management of Post-Covid Sequelae contains detailed guidance for doctors on managing post-COVID complications affecting cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, nephrological, neurological, and respiratory systems and rehabilitation from such complications, Pawar stated. She was responding to a question on the problems that occur over the long-term because of COVID-19 and the estimates of the number of people suffering from such conditions/symptoms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

