Biden doing 'fine,' still has mild COVID symptoms -White House
U.S. President Joe Biden is "doing just fine" and continues to have mild symptoms of COVID-19 as of Thursday night, White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said on Friday.
Jha, in a CNN interview, said he would check in again on the president's condition on Friday and that the White House and Biden's physician would continue to provide updates.
