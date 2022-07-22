Left Menu

Biden doing 'fine,' still has mild COVID symptoms -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 17:10 IST
Biden doing 'fine,' still has mild COVID symptoms -White House
US President Joe Biden (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden is "doing just fine" and continues to have mild symptoms of COVID-19 as of Thursday night, White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said on Friday.

Jha, in a CNN interview, said he would check in again on the president's condition on Friday and that the White House and Biden's physician would continue to provide updates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022