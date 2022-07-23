Left Menu

Sikkim reports 162 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 23-07-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim reported 162 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 41,085, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate was 19.47 per cent as the fresh cases were detected out of 832 samples tested.

The Himalayan state now has 1,213 active cases, while 38,633 persons have recovered from coronavirus and 773 others have migrated to other states.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 466 as no fresh fatality was reported.

Sikkim has so far tested a total of 3,53,003 samples.

