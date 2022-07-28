Russia daily covid cases hit highest since April
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-07-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 13:45 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia reported 11,515 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, authorities said, the highest such figure since April 13.
Forty-one people in Russia died of coronavirus over the last day, the country's anti-Covid-19 taskforce said in an update.
Also Read: Kremlin hopes Biden will not seek to turn Saudi Arabia against Russia
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
Advertisement