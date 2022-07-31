Left Menu

243 new Covid cases in Rajasthan, 2 more die

Two coronavirus-infected people died in Rajasthan on Sunday, while 243 new cases of the disease were also reported in the state in the last 24 hours, officials said.According to an official of the Health Department, the new fatalities are from Jaipur.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-07-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 19:23 IST
According to an official of the Health Department, the new fatalities are from Jaipur. The death toll from the pandemic now stands at 2,116 in Jaipur while the figure for the state has risen to 9,580.

He said the 243 fresh cases raised the COVID-19 tally to 12,94,277 in the state. The number of active cases has increased to 2,039 even as 116 more people recovered from the disease in the state.

He said 57 new cases were recorded in capital Jaipur, 30 in Jodhpur, 23 in Alwar, 21 in Udaipur, 20 in Sirohi, 14 in Nagaur, 13 in Banswara, 11 in Ajmer.

