Left Menu

British lawmakers to visit Taiwan later this year -The Guardian

Britain's House of Commons' Foreign Affairs Committee is planning a visit to Taiwan probably in November or early December this year, The Guardian reported https://bit.ly/3Jmv1JO on Monday. The initial visit plans were intended to show Britain's support for Taiwan, the report said. Taiwan faces mounting pressure from China, which considers the democratically governed island its own territory.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 01:03 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 01:03 IST
British lawmakers to visit Taiwan later this year -The Guardian

Britain's House of Commons' Foreign Affairs Committee is planning a visit to Taiwan probably in November or early December this year, The Guardian reported https://bit.ly/3Jmv1JO on Monday. The trip had originally been scheduled for earlier this year, the report said citing unspecified sources, adding that it was postponed due to one member of the delegation testing positive for COVID-19.

The committee did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry office could not be reached immediately. The initial visit plans were intended to show Britain's support for Taiwan, the report said.

Taiwan faces mounting pressure from China, which considers the democratically governed island its own territory. The report comes following a deteriorating relationship between China and Britain, with the UK leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak demonstrating their tough stance on China as they race to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's next prime minister.

Separately, tensions have recently escalated in the Taiwan Strait as Nancy Pelosi kicked off a tour of some Asian countries on Monday with speculations that the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker may also visiting Taiwan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
States urged to fully use technology opportunities to respond trafficking in persons

States urged to fully use technology opportunities to respond trafficking in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022