UPDATE 1-Biden tests negative for COVID, White House physician says
President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 after testing positive with a breakthrough case for days, the White House physician said on Saturday. The Democratic president will remain in isolation until he tests negative on a second test, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a letter.
President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 after testing positive with a breakthrough case for days, the White House physician said on Saturday.
The Democratic president will remain in isolation until he tests negative on a second test, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a letter. Biden, 79, emerged from isolation on July 27 after testing positive for COVID-19 for the first time on July 21. He tested positive again on July 30 in what O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of people who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Kevin O'Connor
- Joe Biden
- White House
- O'Connor
- Democratic
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Courts block Louisiana abortion laws, allow Florida's 15-week ban; Biden says he is 'doing well,' working after testing positive for COVID and more
Biden tests positive for COVID-19: An infectious disease doctor explains the risks and treatments available for the 79-year-old president
Xi wishes Biden speedy recovery after US President catches COVID-19
Biden says he is 'doing well,' working after testing positive for COVID
White House tries to make Biden's COVID a ''teachable moment''