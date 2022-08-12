Left Menu

China reports 2,009 new COVID cases for Aug 11 vs 2,166 a day earlier

China reported 2,009 new COVID-19 infections on Aug. 11, of which 704 were symptomatic and 1,305 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. Meanwhile, the financial hub of Shanghai reported five new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases and two local symptomatic cases for Aug. 11.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 12-08-2022 06:48 IST
China reported 2,009 new COVID-19 infections on Aug. 11, of which 704 were symptomatic and 1,305 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. That is compared with 2,166 new cases a day earlier, 700 symptomatic and 1,466 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 11, mainland China had confirmed 233,513 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported no new local symptomatic cases, compared with two a day earlier, the local government said. Meanwhile, the financial hub of Shanghai reported five new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases and two local symptomatic cases for Aug. 11. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported one new case. The holiday city of Sanya on the southern end of Hainan island is currently fighting an outbreak. It reported 2,161 symptomatic and 2,071 asymptomatic cases between Aug. 1 and Aug. 11.

