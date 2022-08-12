Ministry of Ayush, MeitY sign MoU for digitalisation of Ayush Sector

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between Ministry of Ayush and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for providing technical support to Ministry of Ayush for digitalisation of Ayush Sector under the Ayush Grid project for a period of 3 years. This MoU is continuation of the earlier MoU , which was signed in the year 2019. Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ayush and Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary MeitY signed MoU on behalf of both the Ministries. It was decided that both the Ministry's will continue to work in collaboration and MeitY along with organizations under MeitY will extend all technical support required for the Ayush Grid project including adoption of emerging technologies.

Ministry of Ayush has conceptualized 'Ayush Grid' Project, as part of the Digital India Program, which leverages 'Information and Technology' to transform operational efficiency, improve service delivery and enhance quality of services. The Ayush Grid platform is envisaged to be the IT backbone; allowing integration of all stakeholders and functions/ services related to Ayush systems of health care. From a user's perspective, Ayush Grid is the proposed central IT platform offering multiple IT services for all systems of medicines under Ayush viz. Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homeopathy across functional areas, namely, healthcare delivery, education, research, capacity building, drug licensing and standardization along with media outreach.

As per the earlier signed MoU, organizations under MeitY like NeGD supported for development of AyushSanjivani mobile application, Monitoring dashboard, BISAG-N for development of Ayush GIS, Ayush education related modules, DIC for development of Ayush Information Hub, website of the Ministry, Ayusoft, C-DAC for imparting training to Ayush doctors. It is pertinent to mention that NeGD and BISAG-N provided valuable inputs in finalization of various technical documents like technical solution design & DPR of the Project.

A High-Level Advisory Committee (HLAC), chaired by Secretary Ayush and co-chaired by Secretary MeitY was constituted to provide advisory inputs on Ayush Grid project. A working group was also constituted under the chairmanship of Sh. J. Satyanarayana (Former Secretary MeitY& Chairman UIDAI) with other experts from NITI Aayog, NHA, MeitY etc. for giving expert inputs on right architecture, identify core building blocks, leveraging development under ABDM, understanding requirement of building public-private ecosystem and various technical and strategy matters for Ayush Grid project. This helped Ministry to shape technical construct of the project.

MoU signed today will be instrumental for leveraging technical support from MeitY in Ayush Grid project of the Ministry of Ayush.

(With Inputs from PIB)