India logs 15,815 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

India reported 15,815 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 4.36 per cent, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. The active caseload in the country now stands at 1,19,264 accounting for 0.27 per cent of the total cases.

India's COVID-19 death toll has reached 5,26,996, the government data added. According to the Ministry, 20,018 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recovered patients from the disease in the country rose to 4,35,93,112. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.54 per cent.

As many as 3,62,802 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours taking to a total of 87.99 cr. The weekly positivity rate is now at 4.79 per cent. Under the nationwide vaccination drive in the country, 24,43,064 COVID doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of vaccine shots jabbed cumulatively in the country reached 207.71 of which 93.74 crore are the second dose while 11.84 crore are precaution dose.

India has now administered over 100 million precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the Union health ministry said. (ANI)

