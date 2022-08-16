Left Menu

Shanghai reports 3 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, no symptomatic for Aug 15

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 16-08-2022 05:30 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 05:30 IST
Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 15, down from five a day earlier, while no local symptomatic cases were reported, versus one the day before, the city government said on Tuesday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with one the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Aug. 15, unchanged from a day earlier. ( Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

