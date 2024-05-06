Left Menu

MI Defeat SRH by 5 Wickets in Tonight's IPL Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 173/8 against Mumbai Indians in an IPL match. Their top scorer was Pat Cummins (35*), while Hardik Pandya took three wickets for Mumbai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 22:26 IST
Scoreboard of IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head c Tilak Varma b Chawla 48 Abhishek Sharma c Ishan Kishan b Bumrah 11 Mayank Agarwal b Anshul Kamboj 5 Nitish Reddy c Anshul Kamboj b Hardik Pandya 20 Heinrich Klaasen b Chawla 2 Marco Jansen b Hardik Pandya 17 Shahbaz Ahmed c Suryakumar Yadav b Hardik Pandya 10 Abdul Samad lbw b Chawla 3 Pat Cummins not out 35 Sanvir Singh not out 8 Extras: (LB-2, W-9, NB-3) 14 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 Overs) 173 Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-68, 3-90, 4-92, 5-96, 6-120, 7-124, 8-136.

Bowling: Nuwan Thushara 4-0-42-0, Anshul Kamboj 4-0-42-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-23-1, Hardik Pandya 4-0-31-3, Piyush Chawla 4-0-33-3. (MORE)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

