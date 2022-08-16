Left Menu

China reports 2,526 new COVID cases for Aug 15 vs 2,478 day earlier

That compared with 2,478 new cases a day earlier - 770 symptomatic and 1,708 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 15, mainland China had confirmed 236,261 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported three symptomatic cases and one asymptomatic case, compared with zero infections a day before, the local government data showed.

China reported 2,526 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 15, of which 591 were symptomatic and 1,935 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That compared with 2,478 new cases a day earlier - 770 symptomatic and 1,708 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 15, mainland China had confirmed 236,261 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported three symptomatic cases and one asymptomatic case, compared with zero infections a day before, the local government data showed. Shanghai reported no new local symptomatic case, compared with one a day earlier, and three local asymptomatic cases within quarantined areas, versus five the previous day, local government data showed.

Holiday city Sanya on the southern end of Hainan island, which is battling an outbreak, reported 3,596 symptomatic and 4,497 asymptomatic cases from Aug. 1 through Aug. 15.

