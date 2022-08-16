Left Menu

Gates eyes partnership with South Korea over global health

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 16-08-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 14:39 IST
Gates eyes partnership with South Korea over global health
Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Bill Gates on Tuesday called for South Korea to further step up in international efforts to prevent infectious diseases like COVID-19 as he stressed the need for the world to be better prepared for the next pandemic.

Speaking to South Korean lawmakers in Seoul, Gates called for stronger international cooperation, including efforts to develop vaccines that would be effective for a broader range of coronaviruses, to navigate what he described as a "crisis moment" in global health.

He said the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and South Korea's government have committed to a partnership aimed at addressing health disparities between countries and supporting efforts to eradicate infectious diseases in the developing world.

He noted South Korea's strength in public health tools, research and vaccine manufacturing and praised the country's pledge to donate USD 200 million to the UN-backed COVAX distribution programme that provides COVID-19 vaccines to lower-income nations.

"There's a lot we need to do together – we need to reach deep, we need to build more partnership, we need to encourage the scientists," Gates said during his speech at the National Assembly.

"But I am confident that with these steps we can continue to radically improve global health, to cut the number of children dying in half again, to eradicate diseases like polio, measles and malaria, and improve the lives of all humans." Gates later met leaders of the SK business group to discuss further cooperation on health projects.

SK's pharmaceutical arm, SK Bioscience, produces COVID-19 vaccines and has received funds from the Gates foundation to develop nasal sprays designed to help prevent coronavirus infections.

Gates also met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday.

