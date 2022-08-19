Delhi logs 1,417 coronavirus cases, three deaths

Delhi on Friday recorded 1,417 fresh COVID-19 cases, with a reduced positivity rate of 7.53 per cent and three fatalities due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, Delhi's coronavirus case count went up to 19,91,772 and the death toll to 26,411, according to the latest bulletin.

Delhi on Thursday had recorded 1,964 fresh COVID-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 9.42 per cent, and eight deaths.

The fresh cases came out of 18,829 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

Eight fatalities and 1,652 cases of Covid were logged on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent. It had come down to below 10 per cent after more than a fortnight.

The capital had on Tuesday reported 917 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection.

On Monday, the city had logged 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight people died due to the disease. Before this, the city logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days.

Delhi on Sunday reported 2,162 cases with a positivity rate of 12.64 per cent and five fatalities. A day before, it logged nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,031 cases with a positivity rate of 12.34 per cent.

The city last Friday saw 10 deaths, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent.

The national capital recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on February 13.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 6,146, down from 6,826 the previous day. As many as 4,216 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 9,420 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients at various Delhi hospitals, 544 were occupied. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, it said.

There are 314 containment zones in the city, it added.

Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government is not implementing the graded response action plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) since the hospital admissions are low.

The GRAP came into force in August last year, stipulating measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for locking and unlocking of various activities.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

