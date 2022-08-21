Left Menu

China reports 2,310 new COVID cases for Aug 20 vs 2,354 day earlier

Mainland China reported 2,310 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 20 of which 602 were symptomatic and 1,708 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. By Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 239,424 cases with symptoms. Hainan island, which is battling an outbreak, reported 440 symptomatic and 625 asymptomatic cases as of Saturday.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-08-2022 07:21 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 07:21 IST
China reports 2,310 new COVID cases for Aug 20 vs 2,354 day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 2,310 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 20 of which 602 were symptomatic and 1,708 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That was up from 2,354 new cases a day earlier - 639 symptomatic and 1,715 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the toll at 5,226. By Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 239,424 cases with symptoms. Beijing, the capital, reported 10 symptomatic cases, up from four a day earlier, and no asymptomatic cases, from one earlier, local government data showed.

The business hub of Shanghai reported eight new local symptomatic case, versus one a day earlier, and two local asymptomatic cases in quarantine areas, the same as a day earlier, the data showed. Hainan island, which is battling an outbreak, reported 440 symptomatic and 625 asymptomatic cases as of Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global
4
Nearly half the people in Ethiopia's Tigray in 'severe' need of food aid- WFP

Nearly half the people in Ethiopia's Tigray in 'severe' need of food aid- WF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022