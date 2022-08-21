Japan PM Kishida infected with COVID, recuperating - govt

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been infected with COVID-19 and is recuperating at his official residence, his office said on Sunday.

Kishida, just returned from week-long vacation, was due to restart work on Monday. Japan has endured a record resurgence in coronavirus infections, hitting businesses in the world's third-biggest economy, although deaths remain relatively low and the disruptions have been milder than in some other advanced economies.

