Left Menu

Rajasthan records 402 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-08-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 21:50 IST
Rajasthan records 402 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan reported 402 fresh COVID-19 infections and four deaths in the last 24 hours, officials from the state health department said on Sunday.

The deaths were recorded in Ajmer, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Karauli, taking the total fatalities due to coronavirus in the state to 9,610.

Of the fresh cases, 123 were reported in Jaipur, 66 in Bharatpur, 36 in Jodhpur and 33 in Dausa.

As many as 13,05,130 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the state since March 2020.

The number of active patients in the state at present stand at 4,244, according to the state medical and health department report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
4
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022