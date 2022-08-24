Left Menu

China reports 1,744 new COVID cases for Aug 23 vs 1,895 a day earlier

China reported 1,744 new COVID-19 infections on Aug. 23, of which 413 were symptomatic and 1,331 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That is compared with 1,895 new cases a day earlier, 382 symptomatic and 1,513 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 24-08-2022 06:46 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 06:46 IST
China reports 1,744 new COVID cases for Aug 23 vs 1,895 a day earlier
That is compared with 1,895 new cases a day earlier, 382 symptomatic and 1,513 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 23, mainland China had confirmed 240,646 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported no new local symptomatic or asymptomatic cases for three successive days, according to local government data.

Meanwhile, financial hub Shanghai reported no local coronavirus cases for Aug. 23. Holiday city Sanya on the southern end of Hainan island, which is battling a major outbreak, reported 6,033 symptomatic and 8,234 asymptomatic cases between Aug. 1 and Aug. 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

