Shanghai reports 1 new local asymptomatic COVID case, 1 symptomatic for Aug 25
Shanghai reported one new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus case for Aug. 25, down from six a day earlier, while one local symptomatic case was reported, up from zero a day earlier, the city government said on Friday.
One case was reported outside quarantined areas, the same as a day before.
Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Aug. 25, unchanged from a day earlier.
