Shanghai reports 1 new local asymptomatic COVID case, 1 symptomatic for Aug 25

Shanghai reported one new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus case for Aug. 25, down from six a day earlier, while one local symptomatic case was reported, up from zero a day earlier, the city government said on Friday.

One case was reported outside quarantined areas, the same as a day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Aug. 25, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: Soccer-China's Wu returns home to Shanghai Port after Espanyol stint

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)