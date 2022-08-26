Left Menu

Shanghai reports 1 new local asymptomatic COVID case, 1 symptomatic for Aug 25

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 26-08-2022 05:26 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 05:26 IST
Shanghai reported one new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus case for Aug. 25, down from six a day earlier, while one local symptomatic case was reported, up from zero a day earlier, the city government said on Friday.

One case was reported outside quarantined areas, the same as a day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Aug. 25, unchanged from a day earlier.

